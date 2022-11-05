Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BBMC stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $97.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.