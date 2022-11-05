Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 310.50 ($3.59) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £614.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,725.00. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 564.16 ($6.52).
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.
