VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VSE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $605.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

