W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.25-$5.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

