W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,125 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

WRB opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

