Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

