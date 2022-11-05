Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

