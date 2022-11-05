Waters Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.91 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $11.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.95. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $305.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. Waters has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

