Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $317.00 at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.02.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 142.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

