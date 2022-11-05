WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.42. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of -0.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

