Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 4.4 %

WELL opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

