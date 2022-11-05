WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Gap Down to $137.28

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.28, but opened at $127.35. WESCO International shares last traded at $125.90, with a volume of 4,553 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

WESCO International Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 207,098 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,210. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

