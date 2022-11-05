Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Down to $96.07

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.07, but opened at $89.00. Westlake shares last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 4,282 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 44.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 148.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.