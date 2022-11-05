William Blair Comments on Addus HomeCare Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

ADUS opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,308 shares of company stock worth $2,940,675. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

