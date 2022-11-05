William Blair Comments on Exponent, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exponent in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.65 on Thursday. Exponent has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

