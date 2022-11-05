William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kforce in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

