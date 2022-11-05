Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wix.com by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $70.35 on Monday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

