WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WM Technology news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246 over the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.