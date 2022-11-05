WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WM Technology Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MAPS stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MAPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.