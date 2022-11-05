Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Xencor worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth $1,076,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 909,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

