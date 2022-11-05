XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Up 5.3 %

XPO opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $83.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.