Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products

