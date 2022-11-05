Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,550 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after acquiring an additional 358,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $170.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.70.

