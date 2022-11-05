Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 271.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.