Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.09.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

