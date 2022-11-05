Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in Humana by 34.7% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Humana by 69.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $552.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.