Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 180 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.08. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $323.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

