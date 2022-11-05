Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 63 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $371.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day moving average of $368.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

