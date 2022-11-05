Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 69 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cigna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $322.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.