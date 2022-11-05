Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,414,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,656,000 after buying an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,318,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $50.58 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

