Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $324.14 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

