Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,929,000 after purchasing an additional 532,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after purchasing an additional 338,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

