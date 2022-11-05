Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

