Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.76) to GBX 1,116 ($12.90) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($17.92) to GBX 1,530 ($17.69) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

