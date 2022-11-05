Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3,363.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

