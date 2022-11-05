Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,604,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

EPP opened at $39.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

