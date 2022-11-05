Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $142,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.79.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

