Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

