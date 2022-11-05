Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $239,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

