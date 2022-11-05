Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

