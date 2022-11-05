Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

