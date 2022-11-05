Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $327,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Citigroup by 8,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

