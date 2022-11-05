Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $197,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of ITOT opened at $83.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.
