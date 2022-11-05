Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

