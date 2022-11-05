Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 173 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.