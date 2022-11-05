Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 4,893 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath Trading Up 0.5 %

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,069 in the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

