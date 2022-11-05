Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 63 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA Company Profile

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day moving average is $211.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

