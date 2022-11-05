Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 97.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

TNDM stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

