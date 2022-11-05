Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,191 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 316.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 96.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $5,627,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576,000 shares of company stock worth $96,215,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

