Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,303 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 267.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clarivate Price Performance

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.