Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,497 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

